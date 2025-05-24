×
Final Card for Tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 24, 2025
Final Card for Tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC

WWE returns to primetime with Saturday Night’s Main Event, airing live tonight from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Fans can expect high-stakes action and major star power as rivalries boil over and championship gold is on the line. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. on NBC.

The lineup for tonight’s Premium Live Event is as follows:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match
Jey Uso (c) defends his title against Logan Paul

Singles Match – Non-Title
John Cena takes on R-Truth in a special attraction bout

Tag Team Match
CM Punk and Sami Zayn join forces to battle Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins

Steel Cage Match
Drew McIntyre squares off with Damian Priest inside the unforgiving structure

Women’s United States Championship Match
Zelina Vega (c) puts her title on the line against Chelsea Green

📣 WNS Member Discussion

