Santino Marella and Arianna Grace Call for Tag Team Match on TNA Impact

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 24, 2025
Tensions boiled over at TNA Under Siege, and now Santino Marella and Arianna Grace are ready to strike back.

In a backstage segment, Marella declared his intent to meet with TNA officials in hopes of securing a match against Mr. Stone. Over recent weeks, Stone has asserted himself as the self-proclaimed “sheriff” of TNA, even exerting power over Marella, the company’s Director of Authority. Earlier in the night, Stone ejected Marella from ringside before Grace’s match against Tessa Blanchard. Despite a spirited performance, Grace fell short.

Frustrated and seeking retribution, Grace proposed a mixed tag team match pitting herself and her father against Stone and Blanchard. Marella supported the idea, with commentary speculating the bout may be confirmed for Thursday’s episode of Impact.

The show-long narrative of Stone undermining Marella continued later, when Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich called out Lei Ying Lee following her successful title defense against Victoria Crawford. Slamovich praised Lee and offered her a championship opportunity, but Stone again inserted himself. He stated that Lee had to earn a title shot and booked her in action this Thursday, setting the stage for what could become a pivotal week in the Knockouts division.

Currently announced for TNA Impact (Thursday, May 29):

  • TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs Matt Cardona

  • Lei Ying Lee in action

  • Santino Marella & Arianna Grace potentially vs Mr. Stone & Tessa Blanchard

