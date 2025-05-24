Spitfire Disbands, Cody Deaner Falls Short, Raj Singh Returns at TNA Under Siege

TNA Under Siege delivered several notable moments that are sure to impact the promotion’s direction moving forward.

The Knockouts Tag Team Championship match brought both heartbreak and high stakes for Spitfire, as Dani Luna and Jody Threat were forced to disband following their loss. Ash picked up the victory for Ash & Heather by Elegance after putting Luna through a table and hitting Threat with the Rarified Air (swanton). Due to the match stipulation, Spitfire must now split up permanently.

In another emotional moment, Cody Deaner’s opportunity to secure a TNA contract was dashed. Facing Eddie Edwards with his TNA future on the line, Deaner was undone by Alisha Edwards, who landed a low blow that allowed Eddie to seal the win with the Boston Knee Party. Following the match, The System emerged to mock Deaner and take aim at Canada. Their gloating brought out The Northern Armory, resulting in an impromptu six-man tag. Eric Young, Juda Icarus, and Travis Williams scored a victory over Moose, Brian Myers, and JDC.

In another six-man tag team match, Raj Singh made a surprise return, stepping in for the injured Ace Austin. Teaming with The Rascalz and Indi Hartwell, Singh confronted Order 4 and cut a scathing promo on Mustafa Ali, accusing him of being a narcissist with a God complex and claiming everything Ali said was “nothing but him being full of s***.” Despite the fiery words, it was Ali who had the final say, picking up the win after landing a 450 splash on Singh.

An official injury update revealed that Ace Austin will be out of action indefinitely due to a knee injury caused by Mustafa Ali on a recent episode of Impact. It was previously reported that Austin’s TNA contract has expired and he is departing the company.