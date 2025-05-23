×
Goldberg Confirms Retirement Match for 2025 in the Southern U.S.

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 23, 2025
Goldberg Confirms Retirement Match for 2025 in the Southern U.S.

Bill Goldberg is preparing to close the book on a legendary in-ring career with one final match slated for 2025. While the WWE Hall of Famer is keeping most details under wraps, he confirmed his farewell will take place somewhere deeply personal: the American South.

Speaking with My San Antonio, Goldberg shared, “It’s going to be in the South. This gives me the opportunity to put a stamp on my career in front of the people I care the most about.”

The choice is a fitting one. Goldberg’s wrestling roots run deep in the Southern U.S., where he first rose to prominence in WCW. His defining moment, defeating Hollywood Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, took place in Georgia, his home state and a hotbed for pro wrestling tradition.

As for who he will face in his final bout, that remains unconfirmed. Speculation has centered around GUNTHER following their intense interaction at WWE Bad Blood, an event held in Georgia. Goldberg’s retirement news arriving shortly after that confrontation has only fueled rumors that the Ring General may be his last opponent.

Regardless of who stands across the ring, Goldberg’s farewell promises to be a powerful and emotional chapter in one of wrestling’s most storied careers.

