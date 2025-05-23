Possible SPOILER For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Whispers of a chilling return have begun to swirl around tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Savannah, Georgia, as reports confirm the Wyatt Sicks faction is present at the venue. This development has sparked fresh speculation that the eerie group could finally make their long-awaited return to WWE television.

Fightful has corroborated earlier claims made by Cory Hays of PWN and PWInsider, noting that the faction, led by Bo Dallas in his Uncle Howdy persona, is backstage at SmackDown. The group is widely believed to include Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross. They were pulled from WWE programming in late 2024 after Dallas suffered an injury.

Dallas has reportedly been medically cleared for months, adding to growing anticipation around the faction’s return. Their previous appearances were marked by cryptic vignettes and QR codes, continuing the dark, unsettling legacy of Bray Wyatt and leaving fans eager for the next chapter.

According to PWInsider’s May 23 update, WWE Creative has been actively pitching ideas for the group, with one source hinting their re-emergence could come “sooner than you think.”

Although the group’s presence has been confirmed at tonight’s show, Fightful notes that an on-screen appearance is still not guaranteed, though the possibility remains strong.