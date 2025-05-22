Travis Scott Expected to Appear at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

Travis Scott is expected to make another major crossover into the world of WWE, with reports suggesting the global music icon will appear at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7, 2025. According to WrestleVotes, the collaboration between WWE and Scott has been in motion for several months, dating back to before WrestleMania season.

The report shared on May 22 stated: “Amid speculation, we’re told WWE has plans for Travis Scott to appear at the Money in the Bank PLE on June 7th. Sources indicate this has been in the works since before WrestleMania.”

Scott’s potential involvement has already generated buzz within the company, with plans said to be significant for the high-stakes event.

This would not be the first time Scott has stepped into the WWE spotlight. Earlier this year, the Grammy-nominated rapper made waves at WrestleMania 41 by aligning with John Cena in his title bout against Cody Rhodes. Scott appeared at ringside and even got physically involved, playing a pivotal role in Cena’s record-breaking 17th world championship victory.