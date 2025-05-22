×
UFC Legend Chael Sonnen Joins Hulk Hogan’s New Wrestling Promotion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
Chael Sonnen is stepping into a new chapter in combat sports, this time taking on commentary duties for a fresh wrestling venture backed by some of the most recognizable names in the industry.

The former UFC title contender and current ESPN analyst will serve as a commentator and analyst for Real American Freestyle, a new wrestling promotion led by Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and renowned wrestling coach Israel Martinez.

The organization is centered around traditional freestyle wrestling and is scheduled to debut on August 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sonnen's connection to both Hogan and amateur wrestling makes him a fitting addition to the project. He and Hogan previously appeared together in Colby Covington’s corner during his UFC bout against Joaquin Buckley in 2014.

Before his MMA fame, Sonnen built a strong amateur wrestling résumé. He was an All-American at the University of Oregon, placed twice as runner-up in the PAC-10, and earned a silver medal at the 2000 Greco-Roman World University Championships. He also won the Dave Schultz Memorial International twice.

Sonnen retired from MMA in 2019 after stints in the UFC, WEC, and Bellator. Following his retirement, he founded Submission Underground, a submission grappling promotion, and has continued to offer expert insight into the world of combat sports through his YouTube channel and role at ESPN.

