Goldberg Shares Promising Update on Retirement Match Preparations

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has shared a brief update on his progress toward what is expected to be his final match inside the ring.

The 58-year-old powerhouse has teased a retirement bout in 2025, with hints suggesting a summer timeframe. Speaking on a recent episode of the Carcast podcast, Goldberg gave fans a glimpse into how his preparations are coming along.

“I feel a little bit better, I’ve gained a little bit of weight man. Done a little kickboxing on the weekends. I’m getting there man, I’ve got a little bit of time left. Slowly but surely, Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Goldberg emphasized that he is currently healthy and focused on maintaining control and discipline during this training period.

“Believe me, it’s been really tough to control myself but I think I’m on a good schedule. I’m injury free as of right now.”

He also detailed the progress of his shoulder rehab, drawing an analogy between his recovery and the restoration of a vintage car.

“Much better. I mean, geez, I can do things with it , I couldn’t do anything with it in December. It’s one of those things , it’s like rebuilding a car. You’ve got to strip it down to the bare minimum and sequentially build it in a logical form. It applies with a vehicle, it applies with your body. I can’t get overzealous and put sh*t on before it’s time. It’s a very slow process but I think the way I’m going about it is hopefully gonna work.”

Although no opponent or official date has been locked in, Goldberg’s journey toward one last battle continues to build anticipation among fans eager to witness the final chapter of his storied career.