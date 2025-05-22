Brock Lesnar Spotted With Surprising New Look During WWE Hiatus

Brock Lesnar has remained away from WWE television in recent months, but he was recently spotted out in public alongside his wife, former WWE Superstar Rena “Sable” Lesnar. What immediately stood out was Lesnar’s noticeably new look. The former WWE and UFC champion is now sporting long hair, a striking change from the short, often intense styles fans are used to seeing him wear during his wrestling career.

Though little is known about the nature of their outing, the image of Lesnar with his new hairstyle has quickly made waves among fans online. This is not the first time Lesnar has altered his appearance during a hiatus, as he has previously returned to WWE sporting beards or different grooming styles.

The Lesnars live a quiet and secluded life on their farm in Canada and rarely appear in the public eye. While speculation around Lesnar’s WWE status continues, it has been widely reported that he will not be returning until legal clearance is given. WWE’s legal team is not expected to bring him back while he is linked to the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.

Lesnar was reportedly the unnamed former WWE Champion referenced in the original lawsuit documentation.