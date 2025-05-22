×
Dark Side of the Ring's Future Unclear as Season 6 Wraps

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2025
The future of “Dark Side of the Ring,” Vice TV’s acclaimed wrestling docu-series, remains up in the air as the sixth season approaches its finale next week. As of May 21, 2025, the network has not yet confirmed whether a seventh season will go ahead.

PWInsider.com has reported that, despite no official renewal, there have already been internal discussions about possible topics for Season 7. One episode idea mentioned was centered around the late indie wrestling standout Trent Acid. Another concept that was considered involved controversial wrestling promoter Dennis Coralluzzo, although that episode is said to have been dropped during the development process.

While a green light for another season is still pending, the report noted there is still significant confidence behind the scenes. One writer for PWInsider commented, “I would be shocked if the series isn’t picked up as it’s easily been Vice TV’s most successful series to date and has spawned a ton of spinoffs, but we’ll see.”

