WWE NXT Results - May 20, 2025

Tonight on NXT, TNA's Joe Hendry will perform live as will Trick Williams, Josh Briggs takes on Shawn Spears, Je'Von Evans, Sean Legacy & Ashante "Thee" Adonis collide in a Triple Threat Match, OTM returns and they're up against a newly remodelled Chase U, Zaria looks to ground Kelani Jordan and more!

No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne, Wren Sinclair, Tavion Heights & Charlie Dempsey), Oba Femi, Joe Hendry, and Ricky Saints are all shown arriving to The Performance Center.

Ricky Saints comes out to the commentary area after exiting his ride.

Match 1: Je'Von Evans -vs- Sean Legacy -vs- Ashante "Thee" Adonis

Adonis throws his jacket onto Evans and attacks Legacy. Adonis kicks Evans in the corner and Legacy throws Adonis over the ropes and goes after Evans. Evans flies and flips around the ring. A few pinning attempts are seen between Evans and Legacy. Adonis gets double teamed and sent out of the ring. Legacy kicks down Evans and dropkicks him sending him outside the ring. Adonis runs in the ring and clotheslines Legacy and starts punching him out. Evans is knocked back outside the ring and Adonis hits Evans with a top rope spinning splash to the outside. In the ring, Adonis takes down Legacy and Evans comes back and takes out Legacy and Adonis. Adonis is beaten down by Evans and ends up on the outside with Legacy. Evans hits a suicide dive on both competitors and we go to commercial break.

Back from commercial break, Adonis slams into both Legacy and Evans in the corner taking turns from one end of the ring to the other. Legacy elbows Adonis and Adonis DDT's Legacy and then goes after Evans. Adonis slams Evans onto Legacy and covers for a two count. Adonis goes to superkick Legacy but Evans kicks him instead. Evans kicks Adonis again then Legacy. Adonis clotheslines Evans and Legacy wipes out Adonis with a top rope missile dropkick. Evans tosses Legacy out of the ring but he runs in and slams down Evans and covers for a two count until Adonis breaks the pin. Legacy Swantons onto Adonis and Evans outside the ring. Legacy goes for a top rope move, Evans catches him and hits top rope superhurricanrana and goes to cover but Adonis pulls Evans out and goes to cover Legacy himself but Evans breaks the pin. Evans and Adonis punch each other in the middle of the ring. Adonis gets Evans down and Evans fires back with a superman punch and then a DDT. Adonis superkicks Evans and covers until Legacy breaks the pin. Evans hits RKO on Legacy, and then takes out Adonis. Evans hits a frog splash on Adonis and Legacy breaks the pin. Ethan Page attacks Saints while he's on commentary. Evans jumps out onto Page and Saints. In the ring, Adonis misses a frog splash and Legacy hits his finisher and gets the win.

Winner: Sean Legacy

After the match, Page and Saints continue fighting.

Backstage Ava sends Stevie Turner and Rob Stone to go break up the fight. Jasper Troy and Tyra Mae Steele are in her office and she congratulates them on winning LGF.

A video package for Jordynne Grace plays and its clips of her working out. She talks about being one of the top three free agents in 2024 and talks about how she's ready to dethrone Stephanie Vaquer.

Lola Vice talks to Stephanie Vaquer backstage and tells her to keep her eye out. Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne tells Lola Vice that sucking up to Vaquer won't do much. Henley and Jayne talk like frenemies and Jayne suggest Henley challenge Vice later today.

Trick Williams makes his way out to the ring and starts rapping about not backing down to an Average Joe. Williams raps his song around the ring and the crowd gets into this rap performance. Williams ends his performance with Hendry's signature pose. Hendry backstage watches this and says the gloves are off.

Kelly Kincaid talks to Josh Briggs backstage and he dedicates his match to Yoshiki Inamura.

Match 2: Shawn Spears w/The Culling (Izzi Dame, Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen) -vs- Josh Briggs

We get the bell and the men lock up after some stalling. Spears slaps and chops Briggs and then punches him in the corner. Briggs slams into Spears in the corner and smacks him to the mat. Briggs elbows Spears and Spears comes back with some chops and kicks. Briggs catches Spears and takes him down with a flying forearm. Spears kicks Briggs and tries to slam him but can't. Briggs slams Spears down and Spears rolls out of the ring. Briggs goes after him and smacks Spears into the ring apron. Briggs is thrown into the ringpost and Spears throws Briggs back in the ring. Spears punches out Briggs in the corner and then hits a neckbreaker on Briggs. Briggs blocks a kick and knocks down Spears. Briggs hits a backslam on Spears and then splashes him. Spears counters a chokeslam and clotheslines Briggs out of the ring. Briggs tries to re-enter the ring but is superkicked. Spears tries to jump on Briggs but Briggs catches Spears and slams him on the announce desk. Niko Vance tries to interfere but Briggs makes quick work of him. Jensen distracts the ref and Dame kicks Briggs and Spears inside cradles Briggs and gets the win.

Winner: Shawn Spears

After the match The Culling attack Briggs. Hank & Tank run down and make the save.

Kelani Jordan is backstage with Zaria and Sol Ruca. She makes sure that she'll get a title shot after beating Zaria tonight. Ruca says it's still the plan if she wins.

Uriah Connors, Kale Dixon, and Andre Chase walk backstage ahead of their match.

Tatum Paxley sits backstage and Thea Hail comes by and yells at her for blaming her last week. Paxley says she's lost everything. Hail says she has a lot. Jaida Parker kicks Hail and tells Paxley she's stupid and leaves.

Match 3: Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) -vs- OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima)

At the bell Nima beats on Connors who tags in Dixon and Price is tagged in. Price takes out Dixon and they both tag out. Nima throws Conners around and knocks Chase U out of the ring. Back in the ring, Connors drop kicks Nima and tags Connors. Connors punches out Nima and chops him and DDT's him and covers for two. Connors is knocked around by Nima and Nima knocks down Connors. Price spears Connors into Dixon and then is double teamed and OTM gets the win.

Winners: OTM

Myles Borne and Oba Femi walk backstage before their final face off before their match.

Myles Borne comes out to the ring solo, Oba Femi comes out next for their final face to face interaction before this weekend's match. Femi asks if Borne coming down solo is whether he is stupid or brave or if it's both. Femi tells Borne he is the No 1 Contender despite no one believing in him. Femi says Borne stands for anyone who has limitations and struggles and while it's admirable, it's also misleading. He says good things don't always happen to good things. Borne won't get his happy ending because Borne's dreams will die with Femi. He tells Borne he won't go easy on him and that Femi will destroy him. Borne says he's not alone, he says NQCC has his back and he also has an entire community backing him up. Borne says this is about making a statement and invites Femi to underestimate him. Borne says everyone has underestimated him and he's proven them all wrong. He says he's been surviving battles since the beginning but Femi should remember every ruler falls.

As Borne leaves, Jasper Troy attacks Oba Femi. Borne makes the save but Femi displays no interest in being friends with him.

Ricky Saints and Ethan Page argue in Ava's office. Ava makes them have a seat and Saints wants a match tonight and Page doesn't. Saints says he'll put his title on the line and asks Ava where he signs up for this. Ava says she makes matches, not them. She says next week they will battle and kicks them out of her office.

Tony D'Angelo is the focus on the NXT Spotlight. He talks about being betrayed by Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. He says he isn't a coward so he can't understand why Stacks would do this. He tells Stacks he doesn't see the full picture because he only worries about himself.

Match 4: Lola Vice -vs- Fallon Henley w/Jacy Jayne

The women lock up at the bell and Vice gets Henley on the mat. Henley slams Vice into the corner and delivers some forearms. Vice comes back with some punches and kicks. Henley trips down Vice and Vice counters and gets Henley in a leg lock. Vice goes back after Henley's leg again. Henley counters out with a headlock but Vice gets back on top of Henley. Henley knocks down Vice after powering out of the hold and Vice is now placed in a headlock. Vice takes down Henley with a shoulder check and then tosses her into an arm bar. Henley gets to the ropes and breaks the hold. Henley kicks Vice and Vice hits a headscissors on Henley sending her outside the ring. Henley gets Vice tangled on the ropes and kicks her from the apron and sends Vice flying to the outside and we cut to commercial.

Back on NXT, Henley has Vice on the mat and hits some forearms to the back of Vice's neck. Henley kicks Vice in the gut and then kicks Vice in the face. Vice tries to roll up Henley and gets a near fall. Vice kicks Henley in the gut over and over. Henley comes back with her own kicks and some forearms on Vice. Henley connects with a running forearm and covers Vice for two. The women clothesline each other and both are laid out in the middle of the ring. Henley and Vice punch each other in the middle of the ring. Vice kicks down Henley a couple times and then hits a kicking combo and Henley retreats to the corner. Vice hits a running hip attack on Henley and then kicks Henley and covers for two. Henley slams down Vice and then hits a hairmare on Vice. Henley covers Vice for a two count. Vice gets Henley in a arm bar submission hold. Jayne distracts the ref and Vice. Henley is sent into Jayne and then Vice connects with a solid punch and gets the win.

Winner: Lola Vice

Vice dances in the ring after the match while Jayne and Henley argue outside the ring.

Kelly Kincaid talks to Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer talks about the sacrifices she made to get to where she is. She says those sacrifices were necessary for her to make it this far.

A video package for DarkState plays where they talk about putting the whole roster on notice. Dion Lennox is the leader of DarkState and they all talk about each other and list off their strengths and what they'll do together to take apart the NXT Roster.

Match 5: Kelani Jordan -vs- Zaria w/Sol Ruca

Jordan runs at Zaria who suplexes Jordan a couple times. Zaria slams Jordan into the corner. Jordan is thrown across the ring and then runs into the ring post and rolls outside. Jordan hits a corkscrew splash on Zaria and slams her into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Jordan hits a crossbody and covers Zaria for a two count. Jordan hits a springboard headscissors and splashes Zaria who catches Jordan. Jordan mounts Zaria's back and Zaria gets her off but is then caught up on the ropes. Jordan knocks Zaria off the apron and tries for a headscissor off the apron. Zaria catches her and throws her into the barricades and we cut to commercial break.

Back to NXT, Zaria sits on Jordan's back and then places Jordan in a camel clutch submission hold. Jordan powers out and then elbows and punches Zaria. Jordan is kicked down to the mat, Jordan then rolls up Zaria for a two count. Zaria thwarts a sunset flip pinning attempt and Jordan kicks down Zaria and DDT's her. Zaria and Jordan punch each other in the middle of the ring. Jordan takes down Zaria with some forearms and dropkicks Zaria. Jordan hits a tornado DDT and covers Zaria for a near fall. Jordan climbs the ropes and goes for a 450 splash and misses. Jordan rolls up Zaria for a near fall and then is dropped by Zaria. Jordan gets on Zaria's back and Zaria cannonballs into the corner with Jordan on her back. Jordan and Zaria are on the apron battling and Jordan kicks Zaria onto Ruca's arms. Jordan kicks Ruca into Zaria and then throws Zaria back in the ring. Zaria accidentally hits Ruca allowing Jordan to roll her up for the win.

Winner: Kelani Jordan

Joe Hendry leaves the locker room and heads to the ring for his NXT concert.

We come back from commercial break, and Joe Hendry is in the ring with his guitar. Hendry says it's time for another Joe Hendry concert on NXT. He dedicates his song to Trick Williams and sings about Williams and how he's no longer a hard worker and how he just complains and cries. In the middle of his song he plays clips of when Williams was Carmelo Hayes' sidekick and super imposes his own face into the video and shows Williams being scared of Hendry. Trick Williams comes out and tells Hendry to stop living in the past and that he isn't Carmelo Hayes' bitch. Williams calls Hendry an average Joe and then punches Hendry. Williams then goes for a Trick Shot and Hendry smokes him with a guitar and slams down Williams. Hendry says at the end of the day he is the champion of TNA. Hendry celebrates while Williams lays on the mat and we get the end credits.