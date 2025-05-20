×
WWE Cancels May 27 NXT Show in Tampa, Maintains Three-Event Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 20, 2025
WWE Cancels May 27 NXT Show in Tampa, Maintains Three-Event Weekend

WWE is adjusting its plans for Memorial Day weekend in Tampa, cutting back from four scheduled events to three.

The company had originally planned to run a four-night stretch at the Yuengling Center, beginning Saturday and wrapping up with a live NXT episode on Tuesday, May 27. That Tuesday taping has now been canceled. WWE will still run Saturday Night’s Main Event, the NXT Battleground premium live event on Sunday, and Monday Night Raw at the venue as planned.

The May 27 episode of NXT will still air on television, but it will no longer take place in front of a live crowd at the Yuengling Center.

Fans who purchased tickets for Tuesday’s canceled show will be automatically refunded, according to a notice from Ticketmaster: “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. You do not need to do a thing. We will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14–21 days.”

Approximately 1,700 tickets had been distributed for the Tuesday show before the cancellation. Meanwhile, both Saturday’s and Monday’s events are nearing sellouts, and Battleground has reportedly moved over 6,000 tickets.

Tonight, NXT returns to the WWE Performance Center for its Battleground go-home episode. The event this Sunday features Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne for the NXT Championship, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship, and Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship.

