Shawn Michaels Calls WWE NXT Road Experience “Vital” Ahead of Battleground

NXT’s young stars are preparing to light up Tampa as the brand takes its show on the road for Battleground 2025, and Shawn Michaels believes these road trips are crucial to their growth.

Speaking with Brad Gilmore of Reality of Wrestling, Michaels emphasized how beneficial it is for NXT talent to perform outside the WWE Performance Center. Battleground will take place this Sunday at the Yuengling Center, and according to Michaels, the entire roster is energized by the chance to compete in a different environment.

“When we get an opportunity to get out on the road, they’re just over-the-top excited about the opportunity to be able to do that. But, also, it is so important to their development and what it is they’re doing,” Michaels said. “So as we have the opportunity to get out on the road, even if it’s down the road in Tampa, it is just a phenomenal experience for our young talent. Obviously we do our best to try to harness that , you know, they’re all like wild stallions and we do our best to harness it. And every now and then they can keep a lid on it when they’re in Orlando, but any time they get out on the road they’re ready to cut loose in that ring and just excite that audience to no end. So in Tampa, at Battleground, Memorial [Day] weekend, it is going to be a big, big night and an incredibly exciting show because our talent are ready to go.”

Under Michaels’ leadership as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, NXT has continued to expand beyond its home base, running its Premium Live Events and occasional television tapings outside of Orlando. Michaels noted that these opportunities are made even more valuable thanks to NXT’s partnerships with companies like TNA Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

“When you’re in the ring with people better than you, you’re going to improve, you’re going to get better, you’re going to learn things that you didn’t know before,” Michaels said. “All of these partnerships and collaborations that we’ve been able to have… has helped our talent improve and it has also made NXT the must-see show on WWE programming.”

Battleground 2025 will feature a high-stakes lineup, including Joe Hendry defending the TNA World Championship against Trick Williams. Other marquee bouts include Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne for the NXT Championship and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship.