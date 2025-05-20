×
WWE Files Trademark for “The Secret Hervice” Tag Team Name

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 20, 2025
WWE has submitted a new trademark filing, signaling the potential introduction of a new tag team brand.

On May 19, WWE officially filed to trademark the term “The Secret Hervice” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application was made under the entertainment services classification, commonly used for wrestling-related intellectual property. The filing includes a detailed description that aligns with WWE's typical trademark language for performers and digital content:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

The term “The Secret Hervice” is understood to be the name of the new tag team featuring Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, who have recently aligned onscreen as protectors of Chelsea Green. While the spelling may raise some eyebrows, the name looks set to be the duo’s official brand moving forward.

