WWE Files Trademark for “The Secret Hervice” Tag Team Name

WWE has submitted a new trademark filing, signaling the potential introduction of a new tag team brand.

On May 19, WWE officially filed to trademark the term “The Secret Hervice” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application was made under the entertainment services classification, commonly used for wrestling-related intellectual property. The filing includes a detailed description that aligns with WWE's typical trademark language for performers and digital content:

The term “The Secret Hervice” is understood to be the name of the new tag team featuring Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, who have recently aligned onscreen as protectors of Chelsea Green. While the spelling may raise some eyebrows, the name looks set to be the duo’s official brand moving forward.