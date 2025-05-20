×
Tyrese Haliburton Joins WWE 2K25 in Upcoming Dunk & Destruction DLC

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 20, 2025
Tyrese Haliburton is heading to the squared circle... virtually, at least.

The Indiana Pacers standout made a surprise appearance on WWE Raw to reveal that he will be part of the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game. Haliburton is included in the Dunk & Destruction DLC pack, which is scheduled to drop on June 25. The pack will also feature two more yet-to-be-named NBA stars, along with WWE legends The Great Khali and Abyss.

WWE 2K’s official account released the first in-game image of Haliburton, showcasing his digital debut in the franchise.

As the Pacers prepare to take on the New York Knicks in the current NBA playoffs, the connection between basketball and wrestling only grows stronger. During his interview on Raw with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, Haliburton likened the Pacers–Knicks rivalry to the iconic battles between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin during WWE’s Attitude Era.

Looking ahead, WWE 2K25 will roll out three more DLC packs later this year. Fans can expect to see even more legends and fan favorites including New Jack, Bull Nakano, Penta, Jordynne Grace, D’Lo Brown, Billy Gunn, Jesse Ventura, Sid Justice, and others make their way into the game.

