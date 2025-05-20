Official Trailer Drops for Upcoming Sabu Documentary

A new documentary is set to honour the life and legacy of ECW legend Sabu, who passed away in May 2025 at the age of 60. Titled SABU, the film comes from Backrow Studios and is produced by longtime friend and fellow wrestling icon Rob Van Dam. Joe Clarke, who previously directed RVD’s Headstrong, returns to helm this deeply personal project.

The first teaser trailer for SABU has been released, offering a stirring look at the man behind the scar tissue and barbed wire. The documentary will trace Sabu’s journey from his rise in the world of hardcore wrestling to his emotional final match, which occurred just weeks before his death.

Throughout the teaser, Sabu is seen candidly discussing the physical toll of his career, offering raw reflections on the sacrifices he made for his fans. One voiceover captures the tone of the film perfectly: “A story of passion, pain, and the ultimate price of living life on the edge.”

The film not only showcases Sabu’s in-ring achievements, but also explores the personal struggles that marked his life. With RVD involved behind the scenes, SABU promises to be a fitting farewell to one of wrestling’s most fearless and enduring figures.