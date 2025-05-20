×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Superstars Join Empires & Puzzles in Six-Week In-Game Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 20, 2025
WWE Superstars Join Empires & Puzzles in Six-Week In-Game Event

WWE is set to expand its presence in mobile gaming with a new collaboration, bringing ten of its most prominent Superstars to the hit game Empires & Puzzles.

Small Giant Games, a studio under the Zynga umbrella, announced that WWE-themed content will be added to Empires & Puzzles beginning May 26. This crossover event, titled WWE Superstar Quest, will feature a six-week in-game storyline complete with new gameplay mechanics and exclusive content for fans of both WWE and match-3 strategy games.

The WWE roster making their debut in the game includes:

  • John Cena

  • Rhea Ripley

  • Bianca Belair

  • Roman Reigns

  • Charlotte Flair

  • Seth Rollins

  • CM Punk

  • Cody Rhodes

  • Shawn Michaels

  • Triple H

As part of the event, players will build a dream team of Superstars and take on a ten-stage gauntlet of match-3 battles. Each victory unlocks a new Guest Hero to join the team, and every Superstar comes with signature moves tailored specifically for the game.

The update will also introduce several new gameplay features:

  • WWE-themed passive traits: Striker, Technician, and Powerhouse

  • A new status effect called Grapple

  • The ability to launch attacks by matching icons and unleashing powerful finishing moves

Players will be able to earn exclusive rewards throughout the event and witness their favorite WWE stars take center stage in a whole new way.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy