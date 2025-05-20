WWE Superstars Join Empires & Puzzles in Six-Week In-Game Event

WWE is set to expand its presence in mobile gaming with a new collaboration, bringing ten of its most prominent Superstars to the hit game Empires & Puzzles.

Small Giant Games, a studio under the Zynga umbrella, announced that WWE-themed content will be added to Empires & Puzzles beginning May 26. This crossover event, titled WWE Superstar Quest, will feature a six-week in-game storyline complete with new gameplay mechanics and exclusive content for fans of both WWE and match-3 strategy games.

The WWE roster making their debut in the game includes:

John Cena

Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair

Roman Reigns

Charlotte Flair

Seth Rollins

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Shawn Michaels

Triple H

As part of the event, players will build a dream team of Superstars and take on a ten-stage gauntlet of match-3 battles. Each victory unlocks a new Guest Hero to join the team, and every Superstar comes with signature moves tailored specifically for the game.

The update will also introduce several new gameplay features:

WWE-themed passive traits: Striker, Technician, and Powerhouse

A new status effect called Grapple

The ability to launch attacks by matching icons and unleashing powerful finishing moves

Players will be able to earn exclusive rewards throughout the event and witness their favorite WWE stars take center stage in a whole new way.