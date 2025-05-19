Kofi Kingston Blasts Fans for Disrespect Outside the Ring

Kofi Kingston did not hold back when discussing his frustrations with certain WWE fans who overstep boundaries in public.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez, the WWE star addressed fans who feel entitled to his time and attention outside of the ring, especially during private moments.

“Do not talk to me. Do not think that because you bought a ticket that you have the right to shake my hand. Do not come up to me and say, well, I bought a ticket to the show, so I should be able to get a picture, and you are obligated to come over to me. That is not true. I do not have to do that. Do not come over and try to shake my hand and try to take a picture with me early in the morning when I am trying to go to work," Kingston said. "If I am sitting in first class, when you are on your way to last class, do not sit there with your camera and do a thumbs down so you can get a little viral show and go tweet that stuff out. Then do not like people, do not like the pictures and posts, when people post disrespectful pics like that, do not like them because you perpetuate that. You perpetuate the negativity."

Kingston made it clear that there is a line between supporting a performer and disrespecting their personal space. He continued by defending his achievements and pushing back on those who try to tear him down.

“If I am in my everyday life, going to work, doing what I want to do, if I am hanging out with my family, I do not need you to tell me how much I suck. Because look here. (gestures to championship) Look here. You see this? You see it? You see that? You see that? That means that I do not suck. So do not come across as a liar when you tell me that I do. When I am on the top of the mountain with my boy, Xavier Woods, one half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions. We are your boys, The New Day.”

