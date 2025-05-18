Darby Allin Summits Mt. Everest in Historic Climb

Darby Allin has successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest, marking a major milestone in his ongoing journey outside the wrestling ring.
An official update on a sanctioned Everest tracking website confirmed that the AEW star stood atop the world’s highest peak on May 18, 2025, at 8:50 a.m. local time. The announcement noted that favorable weather conditions helped with the climb, though a large number of climbers taking advantage of the same window slowed progress more than expected.
The summit team was made up of:
Darby Allin, USA
Ang Dorjee Sherpa, Nepal/USA – 24th summit
Pasang Bhote, Nepal – 14th summit
Tashi Thundu Sherpa, Nepal – 12th summit
Pemba Sherpa, Nepal – 2nd summit
The team was reported to be taking time to enjoy the moment before beginning their descent to Camp 4.
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
Leave a Comment ()