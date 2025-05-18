×
Darby Allin Summits Mt. Everest in Historic Climb

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 18, 2025
Darby Allin has successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest, marking a major milestone in his ongoing journey outside the wrestling ring.

An official update on a sanctioned Everest tracking website confirmed that the AEW star stood atop the world’s highest peak on May 18, 2025, at 8:50 a.m. local time. The announcement noted that favorable weather conditions helped with the climb, though a large number of climbers taking advantage of the same window slowed progress more than expected.

The summit team was made up of:

  • Darby Allin, USA

  • Ang Dorjee Sherpa, Nepal/USA – 24th summit

  • Pasang Bhote, Nepal – 14th summit

  • Tashi Thundu Sherpa, Nepal – 12th summit

  • Pemba Sherpa, Nepal – 2nd summit

The team was reported to be taking time to enjoy the moment before beginning their descent to Camp 4.

