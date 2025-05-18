Eric Bischoff Says He Is “Proud” to Be Hulk Hogan’s Friend

Eric Bischoff is not backing down when it comes to his long-time friendship with Hulk Hogan. Despite growing criticism from within the wrestling community, Bischoff remains steadfast in his support of the WWE icon.

During an appearance on Keepin’ It 100, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about the recent comments made by Shelton Benjamin regarding Hogan. While Bischoff refrained from speaking on Benjamin’s behalf, he did not hesitate to defend his relationship with Hogan and explain why he continues to be proud of their decades-long friendship.

“I do not know how they feel,” Eric Bischoff said. “I do not want to try to characterize how they feel, but clearly they are not satisfied and they reacted accordingly … It is not hard for me to address this, Konnan, because he is my friend. What is hard is because I know it does not really matter what I say … I am proud to be Hulk Hogan’s friend, and I know him, I have known him for almost 30 years.”

Bischoff went on to describe Hogan’s behavior in various settings over the years, particularly during community and charity-related events.

“I have been with him in every conceivable situation. I have seen him go out of his way to make people, who might otherwise be surprised, that if it is a minority, especially if you can tell for whatever reason the environment you are in, or the fundraiser you are participating in, if it is for underprivileged kids especially of any persuasion or race, I have seen him.”

While opinions about Hogan remain deeply divided among fans and fellow wrestlers, Bischoff made it clear that his loyalty has not wavered.