×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Eric Bischoff Says He Is “Proud” to Be Hulk Hogan’s Friend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 18, 2025
Eric Bischoff Says He Is “Proud” to Be Hulk Hogan’s Friend

Eric Bischoff is not backing down when it comes to his long-time friendship with Hulk Hogan. Despite growing criticism from within the wrestling community, Bischoff remains steadfast in his support of the WWE icon.

During an appearance on Keepin’ It 100, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about the recent comments made by Shelton Benjamin regarding Hogan. While Bischoff refrained from speaking on Benjamin’s behalf, he did not hesitate to defend his relationship with Hogan and explain why he continues to be proud of their decades-long friendship.

“I do not know how they feel,” Eric Bischoff said. “I do not want to try to characterize how they feel, but clearly they are not satisfied and they reacted accordingly … It is not hard for me to address this, Konnan, because he is my friend. What is hard is because I know it does not really matter what I say … I am proud to be Hulk Hogan’s friend, and I know him, I have known him for almost 30 years.”

Bischoff went on to describe Hogan’s behavior in various settings over the years, particularly during community and charity-related events.

“I have been with him in every conceivable situation. I have seen him go out of his way to make people, who might otherwise be surprised, that if it is a minority, especially if you can tell for whatever reason the environment you are in, or the fundraiser you are participating in, if it is for underprivileged kids especially of any persuasion or race, I have seen him.”

While opinions about Hogan remain deeply divided among fans and fellow wrestlers, Bischoff made it clear that his loyalty has not wavered.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy