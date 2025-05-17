Ricochet Fires Back at Forbes Writer Over AEW Criticism

Mina Shirakawa officially debuted as part of the AEW roster during the May 14, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite. She made her entrance with new theme music, but following criticism from fans online, AEW President Tony Khan reverted to her previous entrance track after she secured a win later in the night.

The decision sparked conversation on social media, with Forbes contributor Alfred Konuwa taking aim at Khan’s leadership style. In a critical post on Twitter/X, Konuwa wrote:

“Tony Khan scrolls Twitter during Dynamite & makes executive decisions about his national TV show based on nerdrage from bots. That’s how he runs his company. That’s why he panicked & canceled Mina’s new music. In AEW, not only do the inmates run the asylum, the incels do, too.”

Konuwa’s comments drew a sharp response from WWE star Ricochet, who defended Khan and the AEW product while slamming the state of online wrestling discourse.

“Stuff like this shows me the level of fucking stupidity that infects the IWC. It’s obvious that Alfred is a cancer. It shows that anyone who claims to ‘love’ wrestling then covers anything like he does, does, in fact, NOT love wrestling. But only wants the fame and attention that comes from covering sports. Dude is a lowlife.”

