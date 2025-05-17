10 Wrestlers Who Changed Their Names—and Changed Their Careers

Following the ring name change of Jeff Cobb, many of professional wrestling's most iconic stars did not debut under the names fans know them by today. Whether due to creative rebranding, legal rights, or simply the desire for something more marketable, name changes are a long-standing tradition in the wrestling world. From rising rookies to Hall of Fame-caliber legends, a new name can mean the difference between being forgotten or becoming a household name.

Let us take a look at some of the most notable name changes in wrestling history, and how those new identities helped shape their legacies.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (formerly Rocky Maivia)

When Dwayne Johnson debuted in WWE in 1996, he was known as Rocky Maivia, a tribute to his father Rocky Johnson and grandfather Peter Maivia. However, the smiling babyface character was met with rejection, leading fans to chant "Die, Rocky, Die." Reinventing himself as The Rock during his heel turn and aligning with the Nation of Domination, Johnson transformed into one of the biggest stars in the history of the industry.

Kane (formerly Isaac Yankem, Fake Diesel)

Before he was known as the Big Red Machine, Glenn Jacobs wrestled under forgettable gimmicks like Isaac Yankem, DDS (an evil dentist), and the faux version of Diesel. It was not until 1997 that he debuted as Kane, the monstrous half-brother of The Undertaker. That name, and character, became legendary.

Stone Cold Steve Austin (formerly The Ringmaster)

Steve Austin's early WWE career was under the guidance of Ted DiBiase as The Ringmaster, a technician with no voice of his own. A year later, he coined the name “Stone Cold” and delivered the infamous "Austin 3:16" promo. The rest, as they say, is history.

Gunther (formerly WALTER)

A dominant force in NXT UK, WALTER reigned as NXT UK Champion for a record-setting 870 days. When WWE brought him to the main roster, his name was changed to Gunther, which sparked controversy among fans. Despite the criticism, the new name has not slowed him down, he now holds the record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in WWE history.

Chad Gable (formerly Shorty G)

In a rare case of a name change hurting momentum, former Olympian Chad Gable was rebranded as Shorty G during a 2019 storyline focused on his height. The gimmick flopped with fans, but Gable eventually returned to using his real name and rebuilt his reputation as a key part of Alpha Academy.

LA Knight (formerly Eli Drake)

Before arriving in WWE, LA Knight wrestled as Eli Drake in Impact Wrestling and the NWA, where he was known for his charismatic promos and mic work. Upon joining WWE, he was briefly repackaged as Max Dupri before reverting to LA Knight, which kickstarted a meteoric rise in popularity.

Nikki Cross (formerly Nikki A.S.H.)

Known for her chaotic persona as Nikki Cross, the Scottish superstar underwent a drastic change in 2021, becoming Nikki A.S.H. (Almost a Super Hero). Though the gimmick earned her a Money in the Bank victory and a short Raw Women’s Title reign, she eventually returned to her original identity, which fans had embraced more authentically.

Butch (formerly Pete Dunne)

Pete Dunne, a standout from NXT UK and former WWE United Kingdom Champion, was rebranded as Butch upon moving to the main roster and aligning with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Though met with skepticism at first, Butch’s aggressive style and continued success have helped fans adjust to the name.

Bronson Reed (formerly Jonah Rock)

Before making a name in WWE, Bronson Reed wrestled under the name Jonah Rock on the indie circuit. After a brief departure following his 2021 release, Reed returned to WWE under the Bronson Reed moniker, where he continues to climb the ranks on Raw.

Name changes are often a gamble. Sometimes they help create a megastar, while in other cases they can backfire before a course correction. But one thing remains consistent, when used right, the right name can define a generation.

