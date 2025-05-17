Jeff Cobb Officially Renamed JC Mateo Following WWE Debut

Jeff Cobb has officially arrived in WWE, and he now has a new identity to match his fresh start with the company.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Cobb made an appearance alongside Solo Sikoa, who referred to him simply as “JC” without mentioning his full name. The segment quickly escalated when LA Knight, still fuming from what happened at WWE Backlash, ambushed Cobb in retaliation for his interference at the premium live event.

While the on-air mention was brief, a follow-up YouTube clip showcasing the incident revealed Cobb’s WWE ring name as “JC Mateo.” Later in the night, commentary confirmed the full name on television, cementing JC Mateo as Cobb’s new persona within WWE.

Cobb officially wrapped up his time with New Japan Pro-Wrestling on April 19, though he had already been listed internally on WWE’s roster well before that. In the weeks leading up to his debut, Cobb appeared to enjoy teasing fans online with cryptic posts, all while rumors swirled about his next move.

His WWE debut took place at Backlash during the first match of the night, a bout for the United States Championship. In the closing moments, Solo Sikoa yanked Jacob Fatu off the commentary table to stop LA Knight from launching an aerial attack. As Knight turned his attention to Sikoa, Cobb then unnamed blindsided him at ringside, making a sudden and impactful first impression.

