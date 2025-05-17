×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Giulia Reacts to SmackDown Call-Up with Warning to WWE Roster

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 17, 2025
Giulia Reacts to SmackDown Call-Up with Warning to WWE Roster

A new addition to WWE SmackDown is making waves following their official main roster debut.

After weeks of speculation, Giulia has been confirmed as the latest star to join the blue brand. Her arrival was revealed in a backstage segment during the May 16 episode of WWE SmackDown, marking a significant milestone in her WWE journey.

The move follows Giulia's recent appearance on Raw, where she teamed with Roxanne Perez in the main event against Rhea Ripley and WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY. Despite falling short in that match, Giulia’s impact was undeniable, and shortly after, she ended her on-screen alliance with Perez.

Now fully part of SmackDown, the former NXT Women’s Champion wasted no time in sending a strong message to the rest of the division. Taking to Twitter, Giulia shared:

"Giulia of SmackDown! Remember the name. SmackDown just got dangerous."

With her reputation from Japan and her fierce in-ring style, Giulia’s presence is already being felt , and she is clearly ready to make her mark.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy