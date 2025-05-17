Giulia Reacts to SmackDown Call-Up with Warning to WWE Roster

A new addition to WWE SmackDown is making waves following their official main roster debut.

After weeks of speculation, Giulia has been confirmed as the latest star to join the blue brand. Her arrival was revealed in a backstage segment during the May 16 episode of WWE SmackDown, marking a significant milestone in her WWE journey.

The move follows Giulia's recent appearance on Raw, where she teamed with Roxanne Perez in the main event against Rhea Ripley and WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY. Despite falling short in that match, Giulia’s impact was undeniable, and shortly after, she ended her on-screen alliance with Perez.

Now fully part of SmackDown, the former NXT Women’s Champion wasted no time in sending a strong message to the rest of the division. Taking to Twitter, Giulia shared:

"Giulia of SmackDown! Remember the name. SmackDown just got dangerous."

With her reputation from Japan and her fierce in-ring style, Giulia’s presence is already being felt , and she is clearly ready to make her mark.