×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Liv Morgan’s WWE Return May Be Imminent

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 17, 2025
Liv Morgan’s WWE Return May Be Imminent

Liv Morgan could be making her return to WWE television sooner rather than later following a brief absence to film an international movie.

Last month, it was announced that Morgan, who currently holds one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, had landed a role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, a new film from acclaimed director Takashi Miike. The production has been taking place in Japan, with Morgan spending recent weeks overseas shooting her scenes.

However, her time on set appears to be over. According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Morgan has now completed filming. Sources close to the production told the outlet that she “crushed” her role and was seen as a natural in front of the camera. Johnson added that her performance “blew everyone away,” impressing not only the crew but also seasoned Hollywood veterans involved with the film.

With filming wrapped, Morgan is reportedly set to return to WWE programming very soon. Based on the timeline, her comeback could happen as early as this Monday night on Raw.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy