Liv Morgan’s WWE Return May Be Imminent

Liv Morgan could be making her return to WWE television sooner rather than later following a brief absence to film an international movie.

Last month, it was announced that Morgan, who currently holds one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, had landed a role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, a new film from acclaimed director Takashi Miike. The production has been taking place in Japan, with Morgan spending recent weeks overseas shooting her scenes.

However, her time on set appears to be over. According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Morgan has now completed filming. Sources close to the production told the outlet that she “crushed” her role and was seen as a natural in front of the camera. Johnson added that her performance “blew everyone away,” impressing not only the crew but also seasoned Hollywood veterans involved with the film.

With filming wrapped, Morgan is reportedly set to return to WWE programming very soon. Based on the timeline, her comeback could happen as early as this Monday night on Raw.