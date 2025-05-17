×
Alexa Bliss and Solo Sikoa Qualify for 2025 Money in the Bank Matches

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 17, 2025
Alexa Bliss and Solo Sikoa Qualify for 2025 Money in the Bank Matches

The path to the 2025 WWE Money in the Bank ladder matches is officially underway, as two superstars secured their spots during this week’s edition of SmackDown.

In the night’s first qualifier, Alexa Bliss clashed with Chelsea Green and Michin in a fast-paced Triple Threat bout. Michin had the upper hand after landing a Killswitch on Green, but Bliss capitalized by yanking Michin out of the ring. With the opening created, Bliss hit Green with a devastating Sister Abigail DDT to earn the victory and punch her ticket to the Women’s Money in the Bank match.

Later in the show, a second qualifier featured Jimmy Uso, Rey Fenix, and Solo Sikoa. The intense battle took a dramatic turn late when JC Mateo, formerly known as Jeff Cobb, interfered on Sikoa’s behalf. Mateo attempted to sway the outcome, but was met with resistance from Fenix, who knocked him off the apron. However, Sikoa was lying in wait and struck Fenix with a Samoan Spike to seal the win.

With both Alexa Bliss and Solo Sikoa now officially entered into their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches, the stage is beginning to take shape for the June 7 premium live event, which emanates from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. No other competitors or matches have been formally announced at this time.

Reply to Comment

