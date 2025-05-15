Billy Jack Haynes Ruled Unfit to Stand Trial in Wife’s Murder Case

A former professional wrestler at the center of a tragic murder case has been ruled mentally unfit to stand trial. William Albert Haynes III, known to wrestling fans as Billy Jack Haynes, has been ordered to undergo treatment at the Oregon State Hospital following a court ruling this week.

Haynes, 71, was arrested in February 2024 after allegedly shooting and killing his wife, Janette Becraft, who was 85 years old and believed to have been living with dementia. He faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

During a recent status check hearing, Multnomah County Judge Angela Lucero ruled Haynes unfit to assist in his own defense. Her decision was based on an evaluation of Haynes’ behavior in court, statements from his legal team, and agreements from both the defense and prosecution.

KATU News in Portland reported, “A Multnomah County Judge Wednesday ordered William Albert Haynes be sent to the Oregon State Hospital, ruling he is unfit to assist in his own defense.” The signed court order cited a report by a certified evaluator who assessed Haynes’ condition during the hearing.

Haynes will remain at the Oregon State Hospital for treatment and further evaluation. A “fitness to proceed” hearing has been scheduled for May 20 to determine whether he can eventually participate in his own trial. His trial, initially scheduled for December 2025, will only go forward if he is found competent.

Haynes is remembered for his time as a wrestling star in the Portland territory and a stint in the WWF, which included an appearance at WrestleMania III. In later years, he drew attention for controversial interviews filled with conspiracy theories, prompting public concern about his mental health. Earlier this month, Vice TV aired a Dark Side of the Ring episode focusing on Haynes and his turbulent post-wrestling life.