Roman Reigns’ WWE TV Return Not Expected Until June

Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE television since the night after WrestleMania 41, when he appeared on the May 14, 2025, episode of Raw. That night, Reigns and CM Punk attempted to confront Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman in retaliation for their previous betrayal, only to find themselves ambushed by Rollins and Bron Breakker. The segment left Reigns laid out, and the storyline served as the launching point for his absence from programming.

Since then, Reigns has been written off WWE television. While there is speculation about his return, reports suggest he will not be back until early June at the earliest. In the meantime, WWE has confirmed that Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will face CM Punk and Sami Zayn on the upcoming edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed Reigns’ status, revealing there are no immediate plans for his return.

“I guess no Roman Reigns, they’re probably saving that for later. Roman Reigns isn’t coming back for a while. Exactly when, I’m not sure, but it’s not going to be for a while. That’s the Saturday Night Main Event, and that’s another weekend where they’re going to be running; they have the Saturday Night’s Main Event, and then they’re going to follow with the NXT show. The Saturday Night’s Main Event will be the same day as All In: Texas, and then the NXT show will be the next day. That next weekend is going to be a loaded, a really loaded weekend of shows.”