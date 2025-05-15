WWE Reportedly Planning Major Match for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event

A WWE Championship match between John Cena and CM Punk is not planned for the upcoming Money in the Bank event, according to PWInsider. Despite Punk recently declaring on Instagram that he is coming for Cena’s title, the match is not part of WWE’s current creative direction. However, sources note the bout is still expected “later this year when the timing is right.”

Punk’s post sparked fan speculation about a showdown at Money in the Bank, especially after Cena’s record-breaking 17th world title win at WrestleMania 41. For now, alternative plans are being considered for Cena at the premium live event.

PWInsider also reports that musician Travis Scott may appear at Money in the Bank, with discussions underway for a possible tag match teaming Scott with Cena. Scott, who assisted Cena at WrestleMania 41, has been training with Booker T in Texas. If the match happens, Cody Rhodes is being floated as a potential opponent to continue their WrestleMania storyline.

With Cena’s farewell tour underway in 2025, each of his appearances carries major significance.

