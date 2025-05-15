×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE NXT Sees Ratings Bump Ahead of Battleground Build

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 15, 2025
WWE NXT Sees Ratings Bump Ahead of Battleground Build

The May 13, 2025 edition of WWE NXT continued to build momentum heading into NXT Battleground. One of the evening's highlights was a tense and physical contract signing between Trick Williams and Joe Hendry, adding fuel to their highly anticipated clash for the TNA World Championship.

Viewership numbers reflected the growing interest in NXT’s current direction. According to Programming Insider, the episode drew 664,000 viewers, a slight increase from the 652,000 recorded the previous week. In the key 18–49 demographic, the show scored a 0.15 rating, up from 0.14.

The show also featured a dramatic breakdown from Tatum Paxley, who appeared emotionally unhinged in the aftermath of the recent releases of Gigi Dolin and Shotzi Blackheart. Alongside this, a mix of compelling story beats and high-stakes action helped maintain strong audience engagement throughout the night.

WWE Reportedly Planning Major Match for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event

John Cena vs. CM Punk won't happen at Money in the Bank, but a match is anticipated later this year. Travis Scott may also appear, potentially teaming with Cena.

, Ben Kerin May 15, 2025 03:15AM

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 16th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy