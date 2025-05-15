WWE NXT Sees Ratings Bump Ahead of Battleground Build

The May 13, 2025 edition of WWE NXT continued to build momentum heading into NXT Battleground. One of the evening's highlights was a tense and physical contract signing between Trick Williams and Joe Hendry, adding fuel to their highly anticipated clash for the TNA World Championship.

Viewership numbers reflected the growing interest in NXT’s current direction. According to Programming Insider, the episode drew 664,000 viewers, a slight increase from the 652,000 recorded the previous week. In the key 18–49 demographic, the show scored a 0.15 rating, up from 0.14.

The show also featured a dramatic breakdown from Tatum Paxley, who appeared emotionally unhinged in the aftermath of the recent releases of Gigi Dolin and Shotzi Blackheart. Alongside this, a mix of compelling story beats and high-stakes action helped maintain strong audience engagement throughout the night.