Anarchy in the Arena Likely for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

AEW’s signature chaos could be returning to Double or Nothing this year, as signs point to Anarchy in the Arena once again taking center stage.

During the closing moments of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, a massive brawl erupted following the AEW World Championship cage match. The post-match melee culminated with AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland issuing a challenge for an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, which takes place Sunday, May 25, in Glendale, Arizona.

Swerve appeared to throw down the gauntlet to a mix of rivals including The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd, though exact team configurations remain unclear. On the babyface side, the chaos included Swerve himself, Samoa Joe, Willow Nightingale, Kenny Omega, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Mike Bailey. They clashed with the heel faction made up of The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Gabe Kidd, Marina Shafir, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.

AEW has yet to officially confirm the match or name the participants, but the pieces appear to be falling into place.

Should the match be made official, it would mark the fourth straight Double or Nothing event to feature Anarchy in the Arena, following its main event status in both 2023 and 2024.

