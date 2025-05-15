AEW Double or Nothing Adds Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for Women’s Title

AEW Double or Nothing is set to deliver another high-stakes match, with a newly confirmed AEW Women’s World Championship match added to the pay-per-view lineup.
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mina Shirakawa emerged victorious in a four-way eliminator bout that also featured Toni Storm, AZM, and Skye Blue. Shirakawa sealed the win by countering Storm’s offense into a series of pin attempts, ultimately scoring the deciding fall over the champion herself.
Storm appeared stunned by the outcome but now finds herself with no choice but to defend her title against Shirakawa at Double or Nothing, which takes place on May 25, 2025, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
The updated match card for AEW Double or Nothing includes:
Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Finals: Will Ospreay vs. “Hangman” Adam Page
Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Finals: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter
AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. CRU (Action Andretti and Lio Rush) or The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara)
AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
.@MinaShirakawa has punched her ticket for an AEW Women's World Championship match against "Timeless" Toni Storm at #AEWDoN!, All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 15, 2025
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/LGxGaFOskj
Greensboro, North Carolina
May. 16th 2025
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
