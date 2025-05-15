×
AEW Double or Nothing Adds Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for Women’s Title

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 15, 2025
AEW Double or Nothing is set to deliver another high-stakes match, with a newly confirmed AEW Women’s World Championship match added to the pay-per-view lineup.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mina Shirakawa emerged victorious in a four-way eliminator bout that also featured Toni Storm, AZM, and Skye Blue. Shirakawa sealed the win by countering Storm’s offense into a series of pin attempts, ultimately scoring the deciding fall over the champion herself.

Storm appeared stunned by the outcome but now finds herself with no choice but to defend her title against Shirakawa at Double or Nothing, which takes place on May 25, 2025, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The updated match card for AEW Double or Nothing includes:

  • Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Finals: Will Ospreay vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

  • Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Finals: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter

  • AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. CRU (Action Andretti and Lio Rush) or The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara)

  • AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

