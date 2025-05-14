Ivy Nile Escapes With Last-Second Victory to Advance in WWE Speed Tournament

With the clock ticking down and less than a second remaining, Ivy Nile narrowly secured a victory over Maxxine Dupri to advance in the ongoing WWE Speed number one contender’s tournament.

The match, which premiered today on WWE Speed, featured a fast-paced first-round bout between Nile and Dupri. Dupri came out aggressive, gaining early momentum, but her rhythm was halted when Nile caught a kick attempt and leveled her with a powerful clothesline. The momentum shift continued as Nile threw Dupri into the barricade outside the ring and followed up with a suplex onto the floor, maintaining control through much of the contest.

As the match entered its final minute, both competitors traded near-falls in a rapid sequence. Dupri delivered a high-impact superplex, followed it with her signature Worm into an elbow drop, and then landed a crossbody , but Nile countered with a smooth roll-through and held on for the three-count with less than a second remaining in the three-minute time limit.

The bout was taped ahead of Monday Night Raw in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ivy Nile now moves on to face Kelani Jordan in the semifinals of the tournament, scheduled to air on next Wednesday’s episode of WWE Speed (May 21). The winner of that match will go on to challenge the current WWE Speed Women’s Champion, Sol Ruca.

Ruca recently claimed the Speed title from Candice LeRae last month, becoming the second-ever woman to hold the championship. She is also the reigning NXT Women’s North American Champion.