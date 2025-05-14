Pete Rose Now Eligible for MLB Hall of Fame Following Posthumous Policy Change

Pete Rose, one of baseball’s most controversial legends and a WWE Hall of Famer, is now officially eligible for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Best known to wrestling fans for his multiple comedic WrestleMania appearances and his 2004 induction into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Celebrity Wing, Rose had long been banned from baseball’s highest honor due to a betting scandal that overshadowed his historic on-field achievements. He passed away at the age of 83 last September.

Back in 1989, Rose was permanently banned by Major League Baseball after it was determined he had bet on games, including those involving his own team. He later admitted to the allegations in his 2004 autobiography, confirming he had gambled while playing for and managing the Cincinnati Reds.

However, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has now taken the unprecedented step of removing deceased players from the permanently ineligible list , a decision that directly affects the legacy of Rose and other figures like “Shoeless” Joe Jackson.

Explaining the change, Manfred stated, “Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game,” in a letter addressed to attorney Jeffrey M. Lenkov, who petitioned for Rose’s removal earlier this year.

He continued, “Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve. Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list.”

This decision potentially clears the way for Rose to be honored for his on-field accomplishments, which include one of the most decorated careers in Major League Baseball history. From 1963 to 1986, Rose played for the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Montreal Expos. He remains MLB’s all-time leader in hits with 4,256 and also holds records for most games played, at-bats, singles, and outs. His accolades include three World Series titles, three batting crowns, an MVP Award, two Gold Gloves, and a Rookie of the Year title.

While there is no guarantee that Rose will be inducted, the removal of his ineligibility marks a significant step in re-evaluating his place in baseball’s storied history.