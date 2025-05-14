×
Musical Performances by Joe Hendry and Trick Williams at Next WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 14, 2025
Musical Performances by Joe Hendry and Trick Williams at Next WWE NXT

The excitement builds for WWE NXT Battleground with next week’s episode featuring musical acts. TNA Champion Joe Hendry will hold a concert, and his challenger Trick Williams will perform a rap show. Alongside these performances, three matches are scheduled for May 20, the go-home show before Battleground.

Kelani Jordan is set to face Zaria, with a win placing Jordan in contention for a Women’s North American title shot against Sol Ruca. A triple threat match will see Je’Von Evans, Sean Legacy, and Ashante Adonis compete for a chance at the NXT North American title against Ricky Saints. Additionally, Chase U’s Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon will team up against the returning OTM’s Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

The lineup for WWE NXT on Tuesday, May 20 is as follows:

  • Joe Hendry concert
  • Trick Williams rap performance
  • Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria
  • Je’Von Evans vs. Sean Legacy vs. Ashante Adonis
  • Chase U (Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price)

