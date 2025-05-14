Musical Performances by Joe Hendry and Trick Williams at Next WWE NXT

The excitement builds for WWE NXT Battleground with next week’s episode featuring musical acts. TNA Champion Joe Hendry will hold a concert, and his challenger Trick Williams will perform a rap show. Alongside these performances, three matches are scheduled for May 20, the go-home show before Battleground.
Kelani Jordan is set to face Zaria, with a win placing Jordan in contention for a Women’s North American title shot against Sol Ruca. A triple threat match will see Je’Von Evans, Sean Legacy, and Ashante Adonis compete for a chance at the NXT North American title against Ricky Saints. Additionally, Chase U’s Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon will team up against the returning OTM’s Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.
The lineup for WWE NXT on Tuesday, May 20 is as follows:
Hoffman Estates, Illinois
May. 14th 2025
Greensboro, North Carolina
May. 16th 2025
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
Leave a Comment ()