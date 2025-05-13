New Jersey to Contribute $7.1M for WWE SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium

WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam event is set to receive a major financial boost from the state of New Jersey.

The New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority (NJSEA) is poised to allocate $7.125 million in public funding to support SummerSlam 2025, which will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on August 2 and 3. This financial backing reflects TKO Group Holdings’ ongoing approach of negotiating substantial site fees for high-profile WWE and UFC events.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reports that this figure represents the largest known public subsidy for a WWE event in the United States, aside from more lucrative international deals backed by foreign governments.

NJSEA spokesperson Brian Aberback clarified that the funding will help cover a negotiated incentive fee, partially determined by the anticipated benefits of hosting SummerSlam in New Jersey. “The allocated funds will be used to offset the cost of a negotiated incentive fee that is based, in part, on the benefits of hosting this two-night event in New Jersey,” Aberback noted. He added that those benefits include “an estimated total economic impact of over $80 million and increased global visibility for the state and region.”

A WWE-commissioned analysis conducted by Applied Analysis estimates the two-day event will generate approximately $80.7 million in economic returns for the local economy. According to NJSEA’s Resolution 2024-39, the allocated funds will come from the “Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund,” with the expenditure contingent on final approval from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

