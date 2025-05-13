Carlito Returns to WWC for Summer Madness in Puerto Rico

Carlito is set to return to the World Wrestling Council (WWC) as part of their upcoming Summer Madness event, marking his first in-ring appearance in Puerto Rico since rejoining WWE.

WWC officially announced via social media that the WWE Superstar will appear at Summer Madness, which takes place on Saturday, May 31 at the Pepín Cestero Arena in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. Carlito's last WWC outing was during the promotion’s 50th Anniversary show in 2023 before he signed a new deal with WWE.

In the announcement, WWC revealed that “WWE has reached an agreement with WWC in Puerto Rico” and added that “Adam Pearce has authorized Carlito to be present in the island to settle unfinished business.” While details on that business remain under wraps, the statement confirms that Carlito will be appearing with full clearance from WWE management.

The development follows Carlito's previous interview with Contralona, where he admitted uncertainty about when he would wrestle again in Puerto Rico. That uncertainty has now been replaced with confirmation.

Tickets for WWC Summer Madness are available in advance at Rayting Mini Market in Dorado.