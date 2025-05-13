×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Joey Janela Reveals Sabu Took Kratom Before Final GCW Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2025
Joey Janela Reveals Sabu Took Kratom Before Final GCW Appearance

Joey Janela has issued a public clarification following widespread online reactions to comments he made about the late ECW icon Sabu. The remarks, originally shared in an interview with Yahoo’s Uncrowned, have drawn attention in the wake of Sabu’s passing, with some fans wrongly linking the wrestler’s use of kratom to his death.

In the interview, Janela recounted a chaotic day at a GCW event where Sabu was scheduled to appear. As concern grew backstage that Sabu might not show up, Janela claimed the veteran was given kratom, an herbal extract sometimes used for pain relief and stimulation.

“We are an hour into the show and I said, ‘Just get Sabu here,’” Janela recalled. “So they gave him something called kratom. You can buy it at a smoke shop or something; it’s like a legal opiate or something. They said, ‘He’s hopping on the bed, he’s hopping off the bed, and we’re going to get him to the show.’ So he shows up two hours into the show. Sabu was on a different fing planet. Everyone in the backstage was like, ‘What the f? Is this match going to happen?’ And my God, did it happen.”

Janela also stated in the interview that Sabu was “knocked out cold” following an Air Sabu spot during the match. However, as social media users began circulating the quote, many began speculating that the kratom might have contributed to Sabu’s untimely death.

In response to the growing speculation, Janela took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his statements. In a lengthy post, he revealed that Sabu had used kratom “daily for years” as a way to manage pain and overcome past substance issues.

“I did an interview for that article 2 days after the match not knowing what would transpire weeks later,” said Janela. “I said he was ‘knocked out’ after that spot when despite being a rough deal. He was not that. I was just trying to add to the lore and [unpredictability] of Sabu.”

Janela further emphasized that his account in the interview included some embellishments, and he stressed that Sabu’s longtime use of kratom was not a recent or isolated incident.

According to a follow-up report from Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, officials within GCW were reportedly “frustrated, embarrassed and humiliated” by the fallout from the interview. The report also clarified that there is no indication the match or Sabu’s kratom use on that night had any direct connection to his death.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

May. 14th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 16th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy