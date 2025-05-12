WWE Monday Night Raw Results - May 12, 2025

Tonight on RAW, The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) take on The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius) of American Made, AJ Styles battles Finn Bálor, Iyo Sky teams up with Rhea Ripley as they face off against the team of Roxanne Perez & Giulia and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs on Netflix!

The Judgement Day (Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Carlito & Raquel Rodriguez), AJ Styles, Iyo Sky, Giulia & Roxanne Perez are shown arriving at the arena.

Clips from RAW last week are shown.

Backstage, CM Punk walks with a purpose towards the ring. Punk says he's pissed off - he says he has a lot of enemies and he has a small list of people he isn't pissed off at right now. He says he's most pissed off at himself. He's mad at himself - we've been here before. This isn't the first time Paul Heyman has stabbed him in that back but this on him because he likes to trust his friends. He says last time Heyman smashed a ladder in his face and he thought they got passed that. He says Jey Uso warned him about Heyman, but Heyman is Heyman. And while he's pissed at Heyman and Seth Rollins, he's mostly mad at himself. He tells Heyman that he knows how this will end. Paul Heyman makes his way out to the ring. Punk wants an explanation and tells Heyman whatever words he chooses will be his last. Seth Rollins' music hits and he comes out with Bron Breakker. Rollins tells Punk that Punk made Heyman's life hell on the road to WrestleMania and Punk wants to say Heyman betrayed Punk? He says Heyman believed in Punk when no one else did and Rollins believes Punk is scum and trash and human excrement and his beliefs are right. Rollins says Punk is the reason he isn't World Heavyweight Champion and Punk says Rollins won't ever be champion as long as he can stand on his own two feet. Rollins asks why Punk likes punishment and being on the wrong side but he gets it because Punk loves to play the victim. Rollins says since Punk wants to be a victim and die a Martyr - he can arrange that. He tells Punk to prepare his last words and sends Bron Breakker to the ring. Breakker enters the ring and Punk and Breakker start fighting. Breakker corners Punk and starts punching him out. Punk kicks Breakker and attacks Rollins who is now in the ring too. Rollins rolls out of the ring and Breakker attacks Punk. Sami Zayn comes out of the crowd and jumps on Breakker who throws Zayn across the ring. Breakker and Rollins attack Punk, and Heyman gives Rollins a chair as Breakker holds Punk. Jey Uso runs in and kicks Rollins, Breakker attacks Uso. Zayn comes in with a chair, Rollins and Breakker leave the ring. Uso, Zayn and Punk stand tall in the ring.

Match 1: Penta -vs- Chad Gable w/Ivy Nile

Before we even get the bell, Penta tries to attack Gable. The ref holds back Penta and Pat McAfee's music hits and he comes out to fulfill his commentating duties with Michael Cole. In the ring, we get the bell and Penta jumps at Gable and punches him. Penta chops Gable and Gable flies onto him with a cross body. Gable chops down Penta a few times and takes him down with a punch and covers for a two count. Penta punches Gable and hammers down on the back of his neck. Gable Irish Whips Penta and knocks him down and then hits a back suplex and covers for a near fall. Penta is whipped into the turnbuckles sending him crashing to the mat. Gable lifts up Penta and sits him on the top turnbuckle. Gable climbs the ropes to and tries to unmask Penta. Penta elbows Gable off of him and hits a flying armdrag on Gable off the top rope. Penta sends Gable out of the ring with a Hurricanrana and then tries for a suicide dive but Gable intercepts Penta with a diving headbutt and we get a commercial break.

Back to RAW, and Gable has Penta in an arm submission hold. Penta powers out of the hold but Gable grounds him again. Penta powers out again and punches Gable. Penta kicks Gable as Gable goes for another flying headbutts. Gable is hit with Penta's handstand kick and covers for a near fall. Gable catches Penta and hits a bridged suplex and covers Penta for a two count. Gable climbs the ropes and goes for a flying headbutt, Penta catches Gable and hits a codebreaker and covers Gable for a two count. Penta chops Gable and tries to hit a backstabber on Gable in the corner but Gable knocks Penta off his back and hits a moonsault and covers Penta for a two count. Gable tries for an ankle lock and Penta hits a superkick and covers Gable for a near fall again. Penta punches Gable on the mat and tries to get Gable in The Sacrifice - Gable, however, reverses and hits an ankle lock. The hold is broken and they trade pinning attempts. Gable sits Penta on the top rope and goes for a superplex but Penta connects with body shots. Penta knocks off Gable and jumps off the top rope into The Mexican Destroyer and pins Gable.

Winner: Penta

Giulia and Roxanne Perez are shown in a video promo and they talk about their match tonight.

Judgement Day members, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Carlito, and Raquel Rodriguez talk backstage. Dominik Mysterio enters and gets off the phone with Liv Morgan. He then asks to talk to Finn Balor. Mysterio says Balor could have cost him the match at Backlash. Balor tells him to not get paranoid like Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley did when they were in The Judgement Day and that he'll take care of AJ Styles for Mysterio.

We see clips from Backlash where Gunther beats up Pat McAfee in their match.

Back at ring side, Michael Cole thanks Pat McAfee for going into battle for him. The crowd all chant for McAfee and McAfee says he's very sore and he bruises all over him and blood vessels in his eyes are popped. McAfee talks about the new found respect he has for WWE Superstars.

The "New" New Day comes out with their Tag Team Titles to help with commentary for our next match.

Backstage, Sami Zayn talks to CM Punk. He discusses their upcoming match at Saturday Night's Main Event where they will be teaming up. Punk says he has a hard time trusting people right now. Zayn says they have obstacles in their way and they need to work together to take out these obstacles.

Match 2: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) -vs- The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)

We get the bell and Erik starts the bout with Julius. The men trade pinning attempts before Julius is slammed down. Ivar and Brutus are tagged in and The War Raiders take turns slamming down The Creed Brothers. Ivar is slammed onto Brutus. Julius and Erik are now the legal men in the ring and Erik is clotheslined. Brutus is tagged in and Erik is double teamed and Julis is tagged back in and Erik is double teamed again. Erik punches Julius but Julius spears Erik into the corner and tags Brutus. Erik is double teamed and Brutus hits a top rope double axe handle on Erik and tags in Julius. Julius suplexes Erik and then knocks Ivar off the apron. Erik sends Brutus and Julius out of the ring and goes to tag but Ivar isn't there. Julius cheapshots Erik and suplexes him outside the ring and we cut to commercial.

Back from a commercial break, Brutus is punched down by Erik. Brutus tags out as does Erik. Ivar throws Julius down and then splashes him down. Ivar sits on Julius and hits Brutus with a spinning heel kick as he runs into the ring. Julius is sat on in the corner - Bronco Buster style. Ivar climbs the ropes, Julius hits a superplex and tags Brutus who moonsaults onto Ivar and tags Julius who covers Ivar for two. Erik is tagged in and he takes out Brutus and then Julius and tags in Ivar. Ivar flattens Julius in the corner and Erik throws Ivar into Julius. Brutus breaks the pin and punches down Ivar. Erik takes down Brutus and Julius and all four men are now laid out. Ivar and Brutus are tagged in, Brutus hits an Olympic Slam on Ivar and Julius is tagged in and they double team Ivar. Julius covers Ivar and Erik breaks the pin. Erik beats up Brutus outside the ring and Xavier Woods gets in Erik's face. Ivar goes for a moonsault on the top rope, and Kofi Kingston hits Ivar as the ref is distracted. Julius and Brutus double team Ivar and pin him to get the win.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

Seth Rollins sits backstage with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. Rollins says that CM Punk and Sami Zayn are being underestimated. He says they have no idea what he's capable of. Rollins tells Breakker he has one more thing he wants him to do for him and whispers something in Breakker's ear and tells him to have some fun.

Adam Pearce talks with Jey Uso backstage and Uso walks towards the ring.

What's that? Oh, it's just him, Uce. Jey Uso makes his way down to the ring through the crowd, YEETing. Uso gets in the ring and YEETs once more before starting his promo. Uso says he has a lot going on, and he has a big target on his back. He calls out Logan Paul and says at Saturday Night's Main Event it's them going at it face to face. He promises to still be champion after Saturday. Gunther's music hits and The Ring General comes out to the ring. You tapped out chants welcome Gunther. Gunther says the unimaginable came true - Jey Uso is the World Heavyweight Champion. Uso reminds Gunther he made Gunther tap out. Gunther says he knows what it's like to be champion and 80% of his time in the WWE he's been champion and he understands the pressure. He says just because he understands doesn't mean his opinion on Uso hasn't changed and Uso isn't a worthy champion. He tells Uso who ever wins against Uso and Paul can hand the title over to him. Gunther says he will challenge the winner on June 19th and he really hopes Uso wins because he wants to shut up Uso for good and outclass Uso and remind him of his place. Uso says he's in his place - and he runs this place. Uso tells Gunther that whenever they meet again, Uso will come out of that match champion.

A video package for Iyo Sky plays. She puts Giulia and Roxanne Perez on notice for their match later tonight.

A tribute for Sabu plays.

Jackie Redmond talks to Ludwig Kaiser backstage. She asks Kaiser about the lack of him competing. The interview is interrupted and we see Bron Breakker standing above Jey Uso who has been taken out. Sami Zayn and CM Punk come by and asks what happened as officials and medical check on Jey Uso.

Match 3: Finn Balor w/Carlito & JD McDonagh -vs- AJ Styles

The men lock up at the bell and knock each other down and lock up again. Balor locks Styles into an arm lock and Styles flips out of it and reverses it on Balor. Styles locks Balor in a headlock and Balor reverses it and locks it on Styles. Styles dropkicks Balor, sending Balor outside the ring and we cut to commercial.

Back to the action, Balor beats on Styles in the corner. Styles kicks Balor and hits a back breaker on Balor. Styles hits a snap suplex and covers Balor for a one count. Balor is slammed down again and then kicked in the face. Styles walks into a punch and Balor now chops Styles in the corner. Balor hangs up Styles on the ropes and then kicks Style on the mat. Balor gives Styles some body shots and then locks Styles in an abdominal stretch and digs his elbows into Styles' ribs. Styles elbows out of it and hip tosses Balor. Styles clotheslines Balor and hits a sliding forearm. Balor drops Balor down and covers him for a two count. McDonagh gets on the apron and distracts Styles. Balor rolls up Styles for a near fall. Styles kicks Balor and both men take each other down with clotheslines and we cut to another commercial.

Back on RAW, Styles sits Balor on the top rope and climbs up with him. The men punch each other on the top turnbuckle. Styles connects with a top rope superplex on Balor laying out both men. Balor and Styles exchange blows in the middle of the ring. Styles locks Balor into a calf crusher submission and Balor crawls to the bottom rope breaking the hold. Balor knocks down Styles and crawls to the corner. Balor runs into a clotheslines and Balor comes back with a slingblade. Balor drop kicks Styles into the corner and goes up top for the Coup de Grace and Styles moves out of the way. Styles locks in another calf crusher but Balor tries to roll out of it. Styles counters into the Styles Clash and covers Balor for a near fall. Styles goes for another Styles Clash and Carlito and JD McDonagh get on the apron and distract Styles. Styles goes for the phenomenal forearm but Balor counters with 1916 and almost gets the pin. Penta comes out and takes out Carlito and JD McDonagh. In the ring, Styles connects with the Phenomenal Forearm and gets the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

Becky Lynch walks backstage and she's up next.

We come back from commercial break and Becky Lynch is making her way out to the ring. Lynch addresses the WWE Universe and says she wasn't beaten on Saturday and that Lyra Valkyria was beaten on Saturday. She talks about how after the match she went and had a bath and tequila and Valkyria was at the hospital. She talks about how their match was the best match of Valkyria's career and she's never mattered more than she does now, and it's all because of Lynch. She says after the match she realized it wasn't just Valkyria who manipulated her but everyone did. She says she was gone for a year because everyone wanted her gone and that's why she left. She says she's always been for the people as she has everyone to thank for her career. She says we were in this together until she was successful and winner because all everyone knows is failure. She says she missed being in the ring but when she's not in the ring she liked herself more. She didn't have to listen to anyone telling her who she is and who she needs to be. She says she didn't have to prove herself and that all changes as of today, so whatever negative things everyone says about her, she will become. She calls out all the women superstars who were happy she was gone and they'll all know what it's like to be held down by The Man.

A video package for Rusev plays.

Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri and Natalya are backstage with Adam Pearce. Tozawa wants to take on Rusev but he isn't cleared so Pearce says no. Sheamus comes in and gives Tozawa some props for not backing down from Rusev. Sheamus asks for a match against Grayson Waller next week and Pearce agrees.

Match 4: Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley -vs- Giulia & Roxanne Perez

We get the bell, Sky and Perez go at it. Perez kicks Sky off of her, Sky runs at her and mounts her and punches out Perez. Sky slams down Perez using the ropes and Sky covers for a quick one count. Sky locks Perez in a headlock and Perez slaps Sky. Sky is distracted by Giulia allowing Perez to punch and kick Sky. Giulia is tagged in and Sky is double teamed. Giulia uses the ropes to choke out Sky. Perez cheap shots Sky making Ripley run in and slam down Perez and then dropkicks Perez. Giulia attacks Sky and Sky fires back with a dropkick. Perez knocks Ripley off the apron, not allowing Sky to tag. Outside the ring, Perez slaps Ripley and Ripley chases her outside the ring. Giulia splashes on Ripley, and Sky splashes on Perez and then Giulia kicks Sky and all four women are laid out outside the ring and we cut to commercial.

Back to RAW, Perez covers Sky and covers for a two count. Perez stomps on Sky in the middle of the ring. Perez puts Sky in a arm lock and punches her in the back . Sky powers out with a snap mare and tags out to Ripley and Ripley clotheslines Perez a few times, kicks her and hits a release German Suplex on Perez. Ripley hits a Razor's Edge and then a basement drop kick and covers Perez for a near fall. Perez is thrown into the corner and Perez kicks Ripley from the corner. Ripley throws Perez into the turnbuckles and sits her on the top turnbuckle. Ripley tries for a top rope Razor's Edge but Perez counters with a Hurricanrana off the top rope and covers Ripley for two. Giulia and Perez double team Ripley. Giulia hits a snap suplex and Perez hits a moonsault and Ripley is covered for a two count. Perez gets on Ripley's back and she knocks Ripley down. Perez hits a running uppercut and Perez goes for another uppercut but Perez is caught and slammed down. Giulia is tagged in, as is Sky. Sky knocks down Giulia and then hits a missile dropkick on Giulia. Perez hits a DDT on Ripley, Sky hits a basement dropkick on Perez and Giulia takes out Sky and covers for a near fall. Giulia airplane spins Sky and she comes out of it and stomps down Giulia and hits her Over the Moonsault on Giulia and Perez breaks the pin. Perez tries to take out Sky and Ripley comes in and uses Sky to take out Giulia. Sky drop kicks Perez after she tries to PopRox Ripley sending Perez out of the ring. Giulia takes out Ripley on the apron and then climbs the ropes with Sky. Giulia hits a top rope cradle suplex and slams down Sky and Ripley breaks the pin. Perez runs in and drop kicks Ripley and Ripley kicks Perez back. Giulia kicks Ripley and Sky hits a back breaker on Giulia. Sky climbs the turnbuckle and Ripley tags in. Perez accidentally takes out Giulia and Sky kicks Perez. Ripley headbutts Giulia and hits a Riptide on Giulia. Sky takes care of Perez as Ripley pins Giulia.

Winners: Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley

After the match, Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley celebrate in the ring as Ripley eyes Sky's title and we get the end credits.