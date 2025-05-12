Rob Van Dam Pays Tribute to Sabu: “Irreplaceable in My Life”

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam took to Twitter/X to share an emotional tribute following the passing of his longtime friend and former ECW World Champion, Sabu. Alongside a photo of the two from WrestleCon just weeks ago, Van Dam reflected on their bond and Sabu’s lasting influence.

“Here we were just a few weeks ago at Wrestlecon. You never know when it’s the last time you’ll be together when it comes to this. Sabu was as irreplaceable in my life as he was in the industry,” Van Dam wrote.

He continued, “You all know how important he was to my career, and you know how much he meant to me personally. He’s been a tremendous influence since I was 18 years old, when I met him. Learning to be an adult, while you’re in the crazy environment of this business can go several different ways.”

Van Dam paid further tribute to their shared legacy, saying, “I’m proud to have been able to carry on so many of Sheik and Sabu’s values, both in and out of the ring. Sabu helped make me the wrestler I am, the person I am, and I’ll always be proud of that and grateful. ❤️🙏🏼”

He closed his message with a heartfelt nod to Sabu’s passion: “and because he loved the business more than anyone I know… wRESTle IN PEACE.”