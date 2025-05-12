Tonight's WWE Raw Preview: CM Punk Returns, Jey Uso Speaks Out, Backlash Fallout

Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw promises to be a must-see event as the fallout from this past Saturday’s dramatic Backlash Premium Live Event unfolds live. With championship repercussions, high-stakes matches, and major appearances lined up, the WWE Universe can expect an action-packed night that sets the tone for what comes next.

CM Punk will step into the spotlight following his cryptic “for now…” message aimed at John Cena, who successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash. Punk’s remarks have sparked intense speculation about his intentions—and whether a long-awaited showdown with his old rival is back on the horizon.

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso is also confirmed to speak. After surviving a chaotic title defense against Logan Paul, a bout marked by outside interference and lingering controversy, Uso is expected to address his victory and potential challengers moving forward—perhaps even addressing the presence of John Cena, who played a key role in recent events.

The in-ring lineup is stacked. Penta El Zero Miedo looks to exact revenge on Chad Gable after being robbed of the Intercontinental Title at Backlash due to El Grande Americano’s interference. With pride and momentum on the line, this encounter is set to be a hard-hitting grudge match.

AJ Styles is scheduled to face off against Finn Balor in a singles contest that could impact the landscape of Monday Night Raw. With The Judgment Day always lurking, Styles must stay sharp to fend off potential outside involvement.

Tag team action will heat up as The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) take on American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) in a matchup that could determine future contenders in the tag team ranks.

On the women’s side, a blockbuster tag team bout sees Women’s World Champion IYO SKY team with Rhea Ripley to battle NXT’s Roxanne Perez and Giulia. This rare cross-brand clash could signal future challenges for the top spots in the women’s division.

With updates still circulating regarding injuries to Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest, and with Jeff Cobb’s shocking SmackDown debut fresh in fans’ minds, tonight’s Raw will be a crucial night for WWE as new stories emerge and rivalries escalate!