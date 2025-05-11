×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

New Match and Segment Confirmed for Tomorrow’s WWE Raw – Updated Card Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 11, 2025
New Match and Segment Confirmed for Tomorrow’s WWE Raw – Updated Card Revealed

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce delivered his traditional weekend announcement today, unveiling a series of matches and appearances for the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, which will reflect the fallout from Saturday’s Backlash Premium Live Event.

Among the updates, Pearce confirmed that Penta will go one-on-one with Chad Gable. The match was made following Gable’s interference at Backlash under his El Grande Americano persona, where he cost Penta a crucial Intercontinental Championship bout against Dominik Mysterio.

Pearce also revealed that Jey Uso will appear live on Raw to respond to the cheap shot he received from Logan Paul on last week’s show. The two are scheduled to clash at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event in a few weeks.

Here is the updated lineup for tomorrow's WWE Raw:

  • Penta vs. Chad Gable

  • AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

  • The War Raiders vs. American Made

  • IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia

  • CM Punk appearance

  • Jey Uso live appearance

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy