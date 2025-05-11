New Match and Segment Confirmed for Tomorrow’s WWE Raw – Updated Card Revealed

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce delivered his traditional weekend announcement today, unveiling a series of matches and appearances for the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, which will reflect the fallout from Saturday’s Backlash Premium Live Event.

Among the updates, Pearce confirmed that Penta will go one-on-one with Chad Gable. The match was made following Gable’s interference at Backlash under his El Grande Americano persona, where he cost Penta a crucial Intercontinental Championship bout against Dominik Mysterio.

Pearce also revealed that Jey Uso will appear live on Raw to respond to the cheap shot he received from Logan Paul on last week’s show. The two are scheduled to clash at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event in a few weeks.

Here is the updated lineup for tomorrow's WWE Raw: