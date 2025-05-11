“Gut Punch”: Sami Zayn Reflects on Sabu’s Legacy and Hall of Fame Worthiness

Sami Zayn had long championed the idea of Sabu being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and he made his stance clear well before the ECW icon’s passing. In a post from 2022, Zayn wrote, “Sabu should be in the Hall of Fame.”

Following the tragic news of Sabu’s death, Zayn revisited that message by quote-tweeting it with a heartfelt update: “This is a gut punch. I was pushing this agenda again a few weeks ago after Sabu had his final match. RIP Sabu. One of a kind, absolute legend, and a true game changer for professional wrestling.”

Sabu’s final in-ring performance took place earlier this year, closing the curtain on a remarkable career that spanned several decades. Known for his fearless, high-impact style, Sabu built a legacy through his time in ECW, WWE, and TNA, where he captured the imagination of fans with his barbed-wire brawls, aerial assaults, and unmatched intensity. Despite this, he was never inducted into a major wrestling Hall of Fame.

While Sabu’s career was filled with unforgettable moments, it was also marred by injuries and behind-the-scenes challenges that may have contributed to his absence from Hall of Fame discussions in the past. Now, with Zayn’s renewed call echoing through the wrestling world, momentum is building around the idea of finally honoring Sabu’s influence and contributions to professional wrestling.

For Zayn, the timing of this push only heightens the emotional weight behind it—highlighting the importance of recognizing legends while they are still here to receive it.