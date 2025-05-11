Damian Priest Suffers Injury During WWE Backlash Fatal Four-Way

Damian Priest sustained a minor injury during WWE Backlash on May 10, 2025, as confirmed by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in the post-event press conference.

Levesque revealed, “Damian Priest had a tooth knocked loose tonight,” following his involvement in the United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The bout also featured champion Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight and was filled with chaotic and punishing moments.

One particularly brutal exchange saw Priest and McIntyre crash through tables after a barricade spot, though it remains unclear if that sequence caused the dental injury.

No additional information was shared regarding the extent of Priest’s condition or whether it will impact his in-ring availability going forward. The injury serves as a reminder of the physical toll WWE’s top-tier events can have on its Superstars, particularly in high-stakes matches like the one witnessed at Backlash.