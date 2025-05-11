×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Damian Priest Suffers Injury During WWE Backlash Fatal Four-Way

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 11, 2025
Damian Priest Suffers Injury During WWE Backlash Fatal Four-Way

Damian Priest sustained a minor injury during WWE Backlash on May 10, 2025, as confirmed by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in the post-event press conference.

Levesque revealed, “Damian Priest had a tooth knocked loose tonight,” following his involvement in the United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The bout also featured champion Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight and was filled with chaotic and punishing moments.

One particularly brutal exchange saw Priest and McIntyre crash through tables after a barricade spot, though it remains unclear if that sequence caused the dental injury.

No additional information was shared regarding the extent of Priest’s condition or whether it will impact his in-ring availability going forward. The injury serves as a reminder of the physical toll WWE’s top-tier events can have on its Superstars, particularly in high-stakes matches like the one witnessed at Backlash.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy