WWE Backlash Live Results (May 10, 2025)

WWE Backlash is set to emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, featuring a high-stakes card packed with championship clashes and heated rivalries. Headlining the event is newly crowned WWE Champion John Cena making his first title defense against former champion and longtime adversary Randy Orton. This marks Cena’s first singles bout with Orton in over eight years, last facing off in February 2017, and now they collide once again with the top prize in WWE on the line.

After capturing the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41, Jacob Fatu will put the title on the line for the very first time in a high-octane Fatal Four-Way match. He will face former champion LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest in what promises to be a chaotic encounter.

The Intercontinental Championship will also be defended as Dominik Mysterio takes on Penta in a WrestleMania rematch. This marks Dominik’s second title defense since dethroning Gunther.

In the women’s division, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be contested in a personal grudge match. Lyra Valkyria faces former ally Becky Lynch, who turned on her partner the night after WrestleMania in a shocking betrayal.

Another headline-worthy bout sees Pat McAfee stepping into the ring for the first time since last year’s Royal Rumble, as he looks to get retribution against Gunther following the Austrian’s brutal attack on the Raw after WrestleMania.

The WWE Backlash pre-show begins at 5 PM ET, with the main card airing live at 7 PM ET on Peacock for U.S. viewers and Netflix for international audiences.

Countdown to Backlash

Michael Cole, Big E, and Wade Barrett kicked off the Countdown panel, welcoming fans as footage showed WWE Superstars arriving at the Enterprise Center. A tease for a sit-down interview between Wade Barrett and Randy Orton promised deeper insight into the night’s explosive main event.

Jackie Redmond delivered backstage updates, focusing on the growing animosity between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch. After airing a video package detailing Valkyria’s title reign, Byron Saxton caught up with the champion for her thoughts just hours before her defense. Vic Joseph then joined the panel to comment on Valkyria’s rise and transitioned the discussion to the Intercontinental Title match between Penta and Dominik Mysterio.

Attention soon turned to Pat McAfee’s confrontation with Gunther. Michael Cole defended McAfee’s right to express his views and made it clear the former NFL punter would give it everything he had in tonight’s match.

Later, LA Knight was interviewed about his chances in the Fatal Four-Way United States Title match. Following that, a feature aired highlighting WWE’s long-standing history in the world of video games.

Peter Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond took over from Cole and Barrett as the panel shifted focus to tonight’s overall card. Barrett’s previously teased interview with Orton then aired, offering compelling words from The Viper.

Orton described the current John Cena as “selfish,” citing a shift in attitude. He reflected on meeting Cena in OVW and called their in-ring battles the most fun of his career. Orton vowed to kick off a retirement run lasting up to a decade—starting by punting Cena out of his way.

Finally, the Countdown wrapped with a preview of the Fatal Four-Way U.S. Title match, confirmed as the opening contest of the main card, followed by final analysis on Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio.

WWE Backlash 2025

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight for the United States championship

The action exploded right from the start as alliances quickly dissolved. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre immediately rolled to the outside, leaving LA Knight alone with United States Champion Jacob Fatu. Knight wasted no time, sending Fatu crashing headfirst into the ring post. Priest then re-entered the picture after downing McIntyre on the floor, but Knight managed to stand tall in the opening minutes. Despite the momentum, his early pin attempt on Fatu only earned him a one-count.

In a rare moment of cooperation, Priest and Knight temporarily joined forces to dump Fatu out of the ring. However, that alliance was short-lived. McIntyre reasserted himself with a series of neckbreakers, kipped up in classic form, and immediately ate a slam from Knight as the champion began to recover. Priest then launched himself into the spotlight, delivering a surprise hurricanrana to Fatu that shifted the tide and began a strong sequence of dominance for the “Archer of Infamy.”

That momentum built to a face-off between Fatu and McIntyre, where the Samoan powerhouse managed to stagger the Scottish Warrior. What followed was a wild, fast-paced sequence: Fatu landed a senton on McIntyre, only to get hit with the Blunt Force Trauma by Knight, who was then dropped with a chokeslam from Priest. Priest barely had time to stand before McIntyre blasted him with a Claymore Kick. The chaos left all four men down, with no one able to capitalize for a pin.

As the ring cleared, it came down to McIntyre and Knight. Drew connected with a devastating Claymore and covered, but before the referee could count three, Priest yanked him out of the ring, once again costing him a win. The two rivals brawled outside, crashing over the announce table and tumbling into the timekeeper’s area in a scene of total destruction.

Back in the ring, Fatu attempted a high-risk moonsault but missed the mark. Knight dropped an elbow on the champ, then another, and came heartbreakingly close to victory as Fatu kicked out at the very last millisecond.

Meanwhile, the war between Priest and McIntyre spilled into the crowd. As Damian hammered away at Drew in the stands, he paused mid-assault to look into the camera and mock his opponent, declaring that McIntyre was “bored at work.” The fight escalated to the production area, where Priest escaped Drew’s grasp with a brutal eye gouge. He then delivered a jaw-dropping South of Heaven chokeslam off a stack of production trunks, driving McIntyre through a table on the floor in a sickening crash.

