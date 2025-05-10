Alexa Bliss Makes Surprise Return on WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss made her official return to WWE on Friday Night SmackDown, ending a two-month absence from in-ring competition.

Bliss appeared as the surprise tag team partner of United States Champion Zelina Vega in a match against former champion Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The returning star wasted no time making an impact, picking up the win for her team after hitting both Twisted Bliss and her signature variation of Sister Abigail.

Later in the show, Bliss was featured in a backstage segment with Charlotte Flair. This followed a storyline development where Flair dramatically announced she was walking out of WWE in response to the hostile crowd reaction. The interaction between the two teased a potential alliance or future storyline involving the former multi-time champions.

Prior to this week’s episode, Bliss had not competed since March 1 at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where she took part in the number one contender’s Chamber match ultimately won by Bianca Belair. Her return to WWE began earlier this year with an unannounced appearance at the Royal Rumble, ending a two-year hiatus from the company.

