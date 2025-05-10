Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Backlash 2025

WWE is set to present its 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event tonight, broadcasting live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Fans can tune in early for the one-hour Kickoff pre-show, which airs at 6:00 p.m. ET across all WWE social media platforms, as well as on Peacock and Netflix for free. The main card will then go live at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The lineup for tonight’s show promises high-stakes action, including multiple championship bouts and marquee matches. Here is the full card as it stands:
Undisputed WWE Championship Match
John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta
Singles Match
Gunther vs. Pat McAfee
WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch
WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest
