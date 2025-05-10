×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Backlash 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Backlash 2025

WWE is set to present its 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event tonight, broadcasting live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Fans can tune in early for the one-hour Kickoff pre-show, which airs at 6:00 p.m. ET across all WWE social media platforms, as well as on Peacock and Netflix for free. The main card will then go live at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The lineup for tonight’s show promises high-stakes action, including multiple championship bouts and marquee matches. Here is the full card as it stands:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match
John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

Singles Match
Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Backlash 2025

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

May. 10th 2025

#backlash

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy