Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Backlash 2025

WWE is set to present its 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event tonight, broadcasting live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Fans can tune in early for the one-hour Kickoff pre-show, which airs at 6:00 p.m. ET across all WWE social media platforms, as well as on Peacock and Netflix for free. The main card will then go live at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The lineup for tonight’s show promises high-stakes action, including multiple championship bouts and marquee matches. Here is the full card as it stands:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

Singles Match

Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest