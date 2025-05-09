×
Luke Gallows Reveals Heavy Booking Demand After WWE Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2025
Since parting ways with WWE in early 2025, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson—better known as The Good Brothers—have wasted no time reigniting their wrestling careers. With their 90-day non-compete clause now behind them, the duo has launched into a packed schedule filled with high-profile appearances and renewed alliances.

Speaking to Fightful Wrestling, Gallows expressed enthusiasm for how quickly things have come together, especially in terms of timing. “When you look at when the 90 days is up and we’re free, and then you see the next day is a New Japan Pro Wrestling pay-per-view in America, in Los Angeles, a Good Brother town, the stars lined up perfectly so you have to jump all over that,” he said, referencing their NJPW Resurgence return on May 9, 2025.

Their return to New Japan is only part of the picture. Gallows also highlighted a quick reconnection with TNA through a familiar face. “Then of course Scott D’Amore, we’ve had a great relationship with for years, and he came right in with the Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling booking,” he explained.

The resurgence in demand has come as both a blessing and a logistical challenge. “What’s been the hardest for us, honestly, is building our schedule because, I mean, the booking email is just slam packed full,” Gallows admitted. “We’re almost overcommitted now which is a beautiful thing because we wanted to hit the ground running… We miss traveling. We miss working… So here we f—ing go.”

