Matt Hardy Issues Stern Advice to WWE Releases: "Shut the Hell Up"

Veteran wrestler Matt Hardy has issued a stark warning to talent recently released from WWE, urging them to tread carefully with their words and actions as they navigate their next career steps. Drawing from decades of experience across major wrestling promotions, Hardy offered pointed advice during a recent episode of The Extreme Life With Matt Hardy, focusing on how public negativity can sabotage future opportunities.

“One thing I would say is learn how to not be overly opinionated when you’re talking about other promotions,” Hardy said. “Learn how to shut the hell up and just worry about what you’re doing, speak positively, and stop talking negatively about other places.”

He emphasized the long-term consequences of careless comments, especially when trying to secure new opportunities. “If you do get to that point where you do get released and you’re gone, then you’ve kind of screwed yourself up from going somewhere else,” Hardy warned. “Pro wrestling is a small world in the big scheme of things… don’t burn bridges before you have an opportunity to go somewhere else just in case.”

Hardy also addressed the toxicity of social media within the wrestling community, urging performers to rise above online negativity. “If you’re a wrestler, if you’re a performer, be better than that, be smarter than that, and learn how to just talk about the things that are positive, the things that you like, and let your grievances go,” he advised.

Having experienced both setbacks and reinventions throughout his own storied career, Hardy’s message was clear: staying professional and diplomatic is not just wise—it may be essential for longevity in the business.