TNA Wrestling Signs Harley Hudson, Debut Set for May 23

TNA Wrestling continues to bolster its Knockouts Division with exciting new talent.

TNA issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Signs Harley Hudson

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has signed international superstar Harley Hudson – and her debut match will air Friday, May 23, on Xplosion.

Born in Liverpool, England, Harley brings eight years of in-ring experience to the TNA roster. Her first match will see her face off against another rising international competitor, Myla Grace.

Fans will not have to wait long to see Harley and the rest of the roster in action, as TNA heads to Brampton, Ontario, Canada on May 23-24. Limited tickets remain for both live events, including Under Siege on May 23, which will stream live on the TNA+ app.

(Tickets: Ticketmaster Canada)

The Brampton events will feature TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich, and X-Division Champion Moose. Also set to appear are Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Mike Santana, Brian Myers, A.J. Francis, Frankie Kazarian, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary, Xia Brookside, and more.

More about Harley Hudson:

Favorite color: Pink

Favorite wrestler growing up: The Undertaker

Began wrestling training at age 13

Favorite foods: Pasta and strawberries (but never together!)

Loves gym “back day”

Enjoys helping out at her boyfriend’s farm, calling it “a nice change from wrestling with women”

Winner of TNA’s 2023 Gut Check

Has wrestled in 14 countries

Her mother designs and makes her wrestling gear

Passionate about Hello Kitty and all things cute

Harley stated, “Good things come to those who wait, but even better things come when you’re Harley Hudson. I’ve started my career as I mean to go on: fun, flashy and fierce – and TNA will be no different. If iron sharpens iron, the Knockouts Division is the best place to try it out!”